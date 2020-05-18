Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, tells about her mood
News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-18 11:08:01

These days, Mariska Hargitay told about her current mood with a single photo on her Instagram page. That's interesting. Check it out right now!

56-year old Mariska Hargitay is married to actor Peter Hermann and she's got three children with her husband. Her mother, bombshell Jayne Mansfield, was killed in the 1967 car accident. Mariska was in that car too but she was left alive, thank God. What a destiny...

Mariska Hargitay told about her current mood with a photo in which she's depicted looking into the camera. It seems she is going to take some really magic photos. Mariska has a childish hairstyle in the form of two space buns. You can also notice a perfect brow game on her face. Her fans love her very much and call her «queen of angles and photography».


On her Twitter page, Mariska Hargitay thanks «to all responders who have been risking their lives to save ours». All of the net proceeds of the 'Super Nurse' Tee will be directed to provide meals to medical workers and those in need through WCKitchen.

