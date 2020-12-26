Mark Wahlberg has got the best gift ever! You'll be jealous!

© Instagram / Mark Wahlberg





Mark Wahlberg has announced on his Instagram page that he's got the best gift for Christmas. Guess what it is!

Mark Wahlberg is known for his role of Dusty in the 2015 family comedy «Daddy's Home» in which he co-starred Will Ferrell, Linda Cardellini, Scarlett Estevez and Mel Gibson. The actor has also co-starred Dwayne Johnson in the 2013 action comedy «Pain & Gain». Mark Wahlberg looks like Matt Damon and the actors are sometimes confused for one another. Mark Wahlberg has got elder brother Donnie Wahlberg who feels incredibly proud of his younger brother. At the same time, both guys are disappointed with the fact that their relationship has weakened over the years.

Mark Wahlberg has announced on his Instagram page that he's got his «best gift ever». In the photo, he's depicted hugging his wife Rhea Durham, a model. The couple has been married since 2009 and has got four children. They look so lovely! Mark is still loved by women despite being married!

