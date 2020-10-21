© Instagram / Marshmello





Marshmello has starred in a horror film. Here are the details and the video!





Marshmello has recently shared an interesting video on his official Instagram page. It seems he has become a part of a scary movie.

Marshmello is known for his unusual costume — he always wears a large white helmet in public concealing his personality. There is supposition that it is DJ Chris Comstock who hides under the helmet. In one of interviews, Skrillex addressed Marshmello as «Chris». «Alone» is probably one of the most popular Marshmello's songs. Marshmello has written song «Find Me» for the Fortnite online game. The singer has collaborated with other American musicians too. His collaboration with rapper Juice Wrld gave birth to their common song «Come & Go».

© Instagram / Marshmello





The fresh video on Marshmello's Instagram page is captioned like «surprise». It features the singer making surprise for his friend Monica's birthday. The video contains fragments from the popular scary movie. What a creative video! The celebrity's followers like it very much saying that it's truly scary and at the same time funny.

You can enjoy Marshmello and Demi Lovato's limited edition poster by Rockets Are Red. According to the post on Twitter, all proceeds will be directed to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund. One of the comments reads, «Performers donating their performances to save these venues is a really awesome gesture».