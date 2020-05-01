© Instagram / Matt Damon





Matt Damon looks like his father Kent Damon. Just compare them!





Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends since childhood and starred in the 1997 drama movie «Good Will Hunting». The actor met his future wife, Argentine Luciana Bozán Barroso, in 2003 on the set of «Stuck on You in Miami». The couple has got four daughters. Many years ago, Matt Damon had a love affair with actress Minnie Driver. In 2014, Minnie said she was thankful to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for helping her to get the role in «Skylar in Good Will Hunting».

The actor of the 1997 comedy «Good Will Hunting» has been in a tense relationship with host Jimmy Kimmel; however, he has been best friends with Mark Wahlberg, an actor known for his stage name Marky Mark. Wahlberg and Damon are both handsome and highly talented treasures in the cinematography.

In the photo, Matt Damon is depicted with his father, Kent Damon, who is known for co-starring his son in the comedy «Stuck on You». He died three years ago but his children Matt Damon and Kyle Damon, as well as his numerous fans will always keep good memory of him.

Matt Damon has become one of the high-paid professional actors. His net worth is about $160 million dollars as of 2020.