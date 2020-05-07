Matt Damon received an Oscar for his tremendous acting. Learn the details!

© Instagram / Matt Damon





Matt Damon's fans have shared a legendary photo of the actor and Ben Affleck after the ceremony of Oscar Awards.

The actor has starred in over fifty movies and over twenty television series. In 1997, Matt Damon performed the role of Will Hunting in the drama movie «Good Will Hunting». He was also the author of the script. The actor and his co-star Ben Affleck won Oscars for their magnificent acting. In the photo, they are standing with Robin Williams.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are still good friends; however, Jimmy Kimmel has been his major enemy. Last year, the famous program host even tried to vandalize the actor's house.

Matt Damon had another good friend - Heath Ledger - whom he co-starred in the 2005 fantasy movie «The Brothers Grimm». The actor died from accidental drug overdose in 2008. In the photo, the actors look really like brothers. Their fans are grateful for the pic. They miss Heath Ledger very much.