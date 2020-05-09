© Instagram / Matt Damon





Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wanted this man to take part in “Good Will Hunting”





Our favorite director Kevin Smith admitted in a talk that he almost became the director of «Good Will Hunting» – yes that stupid film with stupid actors; Ben Affleck and Matt Damon offered the story written by them to their best pal.

But he still refused! And can you guess the reason?

Smith admitted he thought he wouldn't be good enough to shoot «Good Will Hunting» after 22 years. To his mind, Gus Van Saint knew and imagined what to do with it. And Harvey Weinstein was surprised that Smith had no wish to create this movie himself!

Smith said he had been re-watching the movie again and again and still had goosebumps and cried at the episode with a knock on the door. According to him, he was not gifted enough to create this properly. At the same time, the star was glad to help them do their own thing, believe it or not!

As a result, the movie was directed by Gus Van Saint. Well, Smith still paid tribute to the film and its creators in his own comedies. Praise be to him!