© Instagram / Matt Damon





Matt Damon is actively trolled after the arrival of NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars





After covering nearly 300 million kilometers, NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars for over 6 months. This is where Matt Damon's character got stuck in The Martian, prompting Twitter users to get creative with memes.

Sorry, but «no sign» of Matt Damon on Mars, where NASA's Perseverance rover landed on February 18. It was a joke from rugby player Brian Moore, who joined many others in flooding Twitter with memes about the Martian character Matt on Thursday. In case you forgot, the 50-year-old actor played an astronaut who stayed on Mars in the 2015 film.

© Instagram / Matt Damon





The rover sent back to Earth its first photograph from Mars after it touched down on the planet, and unfortunately Matt was nowhere to be seen. Some Twitter users got creative and edited a photo of Matt in a spacesuit. «That's cool. Huge congratulations to everyone who helped find Matt Damon. Let's bring him home, «one of these people joked on Twitter.

Fark founder Drew Curtis joined the joke on Twitter, writing, «The federal government continues to spend too much money trying to save Matt Damon. He knew what he was getting himself into. « Meanwhile, NFL analyst Jamie Eisenberg asked NASA how the Goodwill Hunting star is doing: «Matt Damon is okay? How are potatoes? « For those who haven't watched the movie, Matt's character was able to survive on Mars thanks to his passion for growing potatoes on the planet.

Matt's name was trending next to Ted Cruise's on Twitter. Although the Texas senator did not appear in the space movie, he left his state on February 17 due to a power crisis, causing people to joke that the politician did go to Mars. Others, however, joked that Cruise really needed to be sent to Mars. One such person tweeted: «We made history. #NASAPerseverance has landed at # Mars2020. Now can we take Matt Damon home and send Ted Cruise there, please? «

The Martian was a box office success after its October 2015 release and won Matt a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the 2016 Awards. The film (based on the science fiction novel of the same name by Andy Weir) tells the story of an astronaut named Mark Watney who stayed on NASA's mission to Mars in 2035. Matt's character is eventually saved, so it's only logical to assume that the Perseverance rover won't be able to photograph a Hollywood star on Mars.