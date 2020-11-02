Matthew McConaughey attracts people in a unique way. Guess what it is!

© Instagram / Matthew McConaughey





Matthew McConaughey has left an amazing post on his Instagram in which the actor is talking about the secrets of his «Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation» role. But that's not what appeals to people.

Matthew McConaughey is best known for his role of Vilmer Slaughter in the 1995 horror film «Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation». The movie is based on the 1974 thriller «The Texas Chain Saw Massacre» with Gunnar Hansen acting as Leatherface. There is analogical film «The Texas Chainsaw Massacre» that was released in 2003 with Andrew Bryniarski performing the role of Leatherface as well as «Texas Chainsaw 3D» that was cast in 2013 starring Alexandra Daddario in the role of Heather Miller. Matthew McConaughey perfectly played the role of David Wooderson in the 1993 comedy Indie film «Dazed and Confused».

The horror movie star has recently published a thrilling message on his Instagram page. It reads like this, «don't be scared». Matthew McConaughey wished a happy Halloween to his followers on the network. He also shared a video in which he tells how he was invited to play in «Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation». Many of fans say «Texas Chainsaw Massacre» is one of the best movies ever. It seems that some of the actor's fans don't even care about what he is telling but they are amazed with Matthew's voice and accent. It is really pure.

Matthew McConaughey has recenetly released a book titled «Greenlights». It was even acknowledged as a NY Times #1 Bestseller. The author feels grateful that his book was perceived by readers incredibly well! They say they have enjoyed reading it, because it explains about who McConaughey is in reality.