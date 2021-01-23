© Instagram / Matthew McConaughey





Matthew McConaughey receives much judgment as he encourages others to think





Matthew McConaughey surprises his visitors on Instagram as he shares a pic filled with great sense. He's calling people for critical thinking. Learn how others react to such a post.

Matthew McConaughey is considered to be one of the sexiest actors in the country. Probably, one of his first great roles is the one in 1993 comedy «Dazed and Confused» in which he portrays David Wooderson. The actor received special applause for his role of Mark Hanna in 2013 comedy film «The Wolf of Wall Street». He also played rodeo cowboy diagnosed with AIDS in 2013 drama «Dallas Buyers Club». Matthew McConaughey co-starred Kate Hudson in two movies - in the 2003 romantic comedy «How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days» and 2008 «Fool's Gold». The actors felt «great chemistry» between them; however, they never dated in real life. McConaughey met his future wife, model Camila Alves, at a bar in Los Angeles in 2006. They got married in 2012 and now have three children.

A fresh post of Matthew McConaughey on his official Instagram page has caused controversial comments. He shared a photo with the word «think» and captioned it, «we better». Some of his readers say they are not allowed to do this anymore, while others ask the actor to stop «feeding them with lies».

Matthew McConaughey is known to be a good writer too. In his photo on Twitter, he's sitting and concentrating on his new ideas. It seems Bernie's photo is lacking in the background, which is why one of the star's followers has added the pic. That looks more fun!