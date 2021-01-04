© Instagram / Meek Mill





Meek Mill has shown where he met 2021. That's just paradise!





Meek Mill has showed a photo of one of the best places on Earth. Check the details of the rapper's relax on the islands!

Meek Mill is a talented rapping singer who can currently boast the net worth of $20 million. The rapper has collaborated with many singers. He created timeless song «I'm a Boss» along with Rick Ross in 2011. His collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown gave birth to song «All Eyes On You». It sounds truly nostalgic! Meek Mill released track «Going Bad» with Drake, even though it sounds like Drake's song more. Meek Mill produced really magnificent song «On The Road» together with Lil Baby and Post Malone. The freshest song by Meek Mill was the result of his collaboration with Lil Durk in 2020. it's called «Pain Away».

Meek Mill has recently left an intriguing post on his Instagram page. It reads, «Get this money, don't let this money control you». The message is accompanied with a nice photo of the Bahamas. It seems the singer is having a great time in one of the most exotic corners of the planet. Some people say this is a painting but in reality that's the photo of the Bahamas. In terms of money, Mill's followers advise him to get equity so money doesn't control him.

Meek Mill has shared a couple of amazing photos depicting his rest on the Bahamas. He's spending time with his friends on a yacht. Life is sweet when you have money. They say Mill looks slimmer than usual, though.