© Instagram / Megan Fox





Megan Fox, the “Transformers” star, stunned everyone with her pink dress





Megan Fox is known for her role of Mikaela Banes in the science-fiction movie «Transformers» that was followed by four sequels, including «Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen» (2009) and «Transformers: Dark of the Moon» (2011). The star's unusual hands haven't interfered with her actor career. Due to the inborn condition, Megan's thumbs are short and feature wide nails.

Megan Fox has also starred as Reagan Lucas in the 2016–17 series «New Girl» (season 5–6). She coped with her recurring role pretty well. It's no surprise that singer Madison Beer wants to look like Megan so badly.

The fans of Megan Fox are in love not only with her movies but also with her hot appearance. At the age of 33 and having given birth to three kids, the actress still has a beautiful body and looks young. Unfortunately, she needs to work hard with her husband Brian Austin Green to save their marriage.

Megan Fox's fans have shared a couple of nice photos of the star on Instagram. The actress is wearing a short pink dress and looks absolutely gorgeous in it! Just take a look at her beautiful blue eyes!