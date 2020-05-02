 News > Megan Fox


Did you know these 5 dirty facts about Megan Fox ? Find them out!
© Instagram / Megan Fox

Did you know these 5 dirty facts about Megan Fox ? Find them out!


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-02 13:28:44

Despite the perfect appearance, beautiful celebrity Megan Fox gained no ideal habits and some facts from her private life hardly corresponded to her chic appearance. Perhaps, Brian Austin Green was right when he decided to break up with the stars from «Transformers» and «New Girl.»

Let's see… For example, such an important component of human life as hygiene is an absolutely silly thing for Megan. As Fox admitted, she considered herself a messy and filthy woman.

Secondly, the celeb is so lazy that she throws her things on the floor and never picks them up. Her husband or housekeepers have to do this for Megan.

There also has been an opinion that Megan doesn't like paparazzi and tries to avoid them in every possible way. One day Megan had dinner with her husband in one of restaurants and her fans tried to say hello to her. Fox could not stand this and screamed at them with unpleasant words. Then the actress threw things on the floor and left the restaurant.

According to Megan Fox's husband, he sometimes has to calm his children down, because Megan scares them with her behavior.

Moreover, being a girl, Megan decided to go to the cosmetics store and put the goods directly in her bag. The girl was declassified thanks to surveillance cameras and she was not allowed to commit theft. However, commenting on this incident, Megan admitted that she felt pity not for the robbery itself, but for the fact that she had been caught so stupidly!

What do you feel about these facts? Let's share them on social networks to spread the truth about Megan Fox!

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...