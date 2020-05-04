 News > Megan Fox


© Instagram / Megan Fox

Megan Fox impressed everyone with the deepness of her blue eyes. Look at this photo!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-04 14:07:37

Megan Fox received her prominence due to her role of Mikaela Banes in the 2007 science-fiction movie «Transformers». The movie was so loved by the spectators that the director Michael Bay and the company decided to create four more films that entered the series «Transformers»: «Revenge of the Fallen» (2009), «Dark of the Moon» (2011), «Age of Extinction» (2014) and «The Last Knight» (2017). Recently, Megan confessed she had a love affair with Shia LaBeouf when they starred in «Transformers» in 2007 and 2009.

Fox also appeared in seasons 5–6 of the 2016–17 series «New Girl» in which she portrayed the recurring role of Reagan Lucas. Megan Fox's fans have found many similarities in the appearance of the actress and singer Madison Beer. Does Beer really try to look like the star? Megan Fox has been married to «Beverly Hills» star, Brian Austin Green, since 2010 and has got three children with him.

These days, Megan Fox's fans have shared an attractive photo of the actress on one of fan pages on Instagram. In the pic, the celebrity looks perfect with her red puffy lips and deep blue eyes. It is true to say that the actress looks like an angel.

Some of the viewers of Megan Fox's pic have noticed her wet eyes. They hope she is fine these days. It is known that the actress is experiencing certain difficulties in her marriage with Brian Austin Green. Fortunately, both of them understand the necessity of working on their relationship pretty well.

