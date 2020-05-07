 News > Megan Fox


Netizens became angry at Megan Fox in the trailer for “Think Like a Dog”: here's why!
© Instagram / Megan Fox

Netizens became angry at Megan Fox in the trailer for “Think Like a Dog”: here's why!


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-07 16:28:12

The 33-year-old celebrity from «Transformers» and «New Girl» has made her fans extremely angry – this time, this happened due to a new movie!

As you know, Megan Fox who has become a decent mother of many children, smoothly switched from somewhat special movies (but not the ones you have just thought about) to the family ones…

And oh, forgive us, God, there we also can see Josh Duhamel who got the role of a happy spouse, as well as Kunal Neyer who had to earn a living after the end of the «Big Bang Theory» story. The original movie «Think Like a Dog» belongs to «Lionsgate» and screenwriter Jill Janger («10 Things I Hate About You).

The plot will be focused on a 12-year-old boy (the son of Megan Fox and Duhamel), who accidentally created a device that allowed him to read the thoughts of his favorite dog. This thing, as we understand it, was extremely valuable, and therefore the boy was immediately kidnapped in order to take possession of the product of his inventive thought.

Gabriel Bateman, Janet Montgomery, Julia Jones and Brian Collen also starred in the comedy. It will be released in a digital format from June 9, the movie will be available even on Blu-ray.

At the same time, fans were extremely disappointed with the movie saying that Megan looked scary and her best times are over. What is your opinion on the story?

  TOP

Matt Damon received an Oscar for his tremendous acting. Learn the details! Matt Damon received an Oscar for his tremendous acting. Learn the details!
Nudity and bad words: Rob Kardashian saved his daughter from Blac Chyna Nudity and bad words: Rob Kardashian saved his daughter from Blac Chyna
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are more than just friends! Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are more than just friends!
Alexandra Daddario is promises to donate money to First Star Academies Alexandra Daddario is promises to donate money to First Star Academies
Shia LaBeouf, the “Transformers” star, met legendary actors Shia LaBeouf, the “Transformers” star, met legendary actors
“Tiger King”: why does Kate McKinnon want to star in it? “Tiger King”: why does Kate McKinnon want to star in it?
Leighton Meester, the actress from “Single parents”, has dyed her hair Leighton Meester, the actress from “Single parents”, has dyed her hair
Heather Locklear took part in photo session in red bikini. You have to see this! Heather Locklear took part in photo session in red bikini. You have to see this!
Joe Rogan is going to start a podcast with Elon Musk at 9am PST today! Don't miss it! Joe Rogan is going to start a podcast with Elon Musk at 9am PST today! Don't miss it!
“Best quarantine show ever!” 23-year-old Zendaya sang Beyonce's songs “Best quarantine show ever!” 23-year-old Zendaya sang Beyonce's songs
Kristen Bell seems to be pregnant again. Let's find out the details! Kristen Bell seems to be pregnant again. Let's find out the details!
Not only “La La Land”: Emma Stone told how to deal with panic during self-isolation Not only “La La Land”: Emma Stone told how to deal with panic during self-isolation
Celine Dion experienced drastic weight loss. Does she have anorexia? Celine Dion experienced drastic weight loss. Does she have anorexia?
Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” boasted a new smile: what's her secret? Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” boasted a new smile: what's her secret?
Jason Momoa, the “Aquaman” star, can motivate everyone! Find out how! Jason Momoa, the “Aquaman” star, can motivate everyone! Find out how!
Hugh Jackman is fond of baking bread. Check out how he does it! Hugh Jackman is fond of baking bread. Check out how he does it!
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's wife, can only dream about heels! Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's wife, can only dream about heels!
Jamie Dornan revealed the principle of choosing roles after “50 Shades” Jamie Dornan revealed the principle of choosing roles after “50 Shades”
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old