© Instagram / Megan Fox





Megan Fox wants to divorce Brian Austin Green as soon as possible





Despite the fact that officially the divorce proceedings of 34-year-old Megan Fox and 47-year-old Brian Austin Green lasts only a couple of months (and this is nothing by Hollywood standards), the actress is anxious for it to end as soon as possible. An insider notes that the Transformers star wants to move on with his 30-year-old lover Colson Baker, under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly.

And although Megan and Brian are actively working on the divorce, the process is not going as smoothly as the actress would like.

© Instagram / Megan Fox





Brian is definitely making things difficult and slow. Megan really wants to finish everything as soon as possible, but Brian does not help her in this.

Obviously, the situation is complicated by the fact that the couple will have to resolve the issue of custody of their three sons: eight-year-old Noah, six-year-old Bodie and four-year-old Journey. Green intends to seek joint custody.

Recently, a couple, who have been dating since the spring of last year, was suspected of being engaged - the actress was noticed with a ring on the ring finger of her left hand. True, Megan soon denied these rumors by posting on Instagram a picture with a different decoration on the same finger. On the ring was the inscription «Go to hell.»

Green, by the way, has already met a new love. Now the actor is dating 35-year-old dancer Sharna Burgess. They became close during the quarantine and went on vacation together. Despite the fact that Green, according to his confession, was not sure that he was ready for a new relationship, everything is going well with his new passion.