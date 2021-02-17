© Instagram / Meghan Markle





Meghan Markle's father made a statement after the news of his daughter's second pregnancy





The Duchess of Sussex's father Thomas Markle made a statement after the news of his daughter's second pregnancy. The Daily Mirror reports.

Markle, 71, admitted that he once dreamed of meeting his grandchildren, despite a breakdown in relations with his 39-year-old daughter. «I wish Megan and Harry that the birth of the child goes well and without complications, I hope to see grandchildren in the future,» he said.

© Instagram / Meghan Markle





On February 14, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their second child. His gender and the estimated timing of delivery have not yet been reported, but it is known that in early February, Megan refused a visit to the UK, which was scheduled for June. Rumors of her new pregnancy appeared in 2020 and temporarily died down only after the news of a miscarriage, which she suffered in July 2020.

British bookmakers began accepting bets on the name of the second child of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The bookmaker Ladbrokes predicts that the name of the second child, like the first, will begin with the letter «A». According to another version, it will be named in honor of the great-grandmother, British Queen Elizabeth II.