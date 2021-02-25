© Instagram / Meghan Markle





The appearance of pregnant Meghan Markle attracted the attention of journalists





The appearance of Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle during her address to fans attracted the attention of journalists. A discussion of her image appeared on the Daily Mail.

The couple recorded a video in which they announced the launch of their own podcast, Archewell Audio, on the streaming service Spotify. It is noted that the shooting took place at the house of Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan in Montecito (Santa Barbara, California).

© Instagram / Meghan Markle





So, 39-year-old Markle appeared in the video with her hair down in a blue mini-length dress with a print in the form of lemons on the branches. The image of the pregnant duchess was complemented by several gold jewelry.

Prince Harry, in turn, is captured in the frames in classic blue trousers and a white shirt without a tie and bow tie.

Readers of the publication began to discuss Meghan Markle's appearance in the comments under the material. «The Americans have no money to pay the bills, and she, living in our country, buys a dress for four thousand dollars», «Megan, you have a terrible wig», «She worked only 72 days and now spends hundreds of thousands of our money on outfits», «She talks about a podcast for the poor, sitting in a $ 14 million house and an expensive dress, it's just awful,» «How easy it is for Megan to spend other people's money,» users said.

Earlier in February, Meghan Markle's unbuttoned shirt and hairstyle reminded fans of her past. The couple took part in an online conference organized by the poetry group Get Lit in honor of Black History Month. Fans remembered the Duchess's acting past and began to discuss her appearance on Twitter.