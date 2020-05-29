© Instagram / Meghan Trainor





Meghan Trainor revealed the secrets behind her popular song “Have You Now”





Meghan Trainor has shared interesting information about the production of her song «Have You Now». The creation of the final version took three years!

The singer has numerous songs and three studio albums. She has been the author of lyrics to the majority of her songs. Thus, for example, Meghan Trainor has written her song «No» that entered the album «NO» released in 2016. This song has become very popular and exceeded 500 million views on YouTube.

In her fresh post on Instagram, Meghan Trainor has shared a cute video showing the process of creating the song «Have You Now» as it sounds today. Believe it or not but the song sounded differently before and the whole production process took three years. In reality, Meghan wasn't the only author of the song. She wrote it together with Frances. It took them years to figure out how this song should be produced. Some Randoms (producer cousins from VA) and Mike Sabath helped them to nail it. Trainor's followers confessed this is one of their favorite songs on the album.

Meghan Trainor is very grateful to AJ Mitchell for taking her song to a new level. He's an angel! Just take a look at how the whole process of making a song looks like!