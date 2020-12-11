© Instagram / Meghan Trainor





Meghan Trainor has released a new music video along with JoJo Siwa! Watch it!





Meghan Trainor has shared an amazing message on her Instagram page informing that the official video to her new song has become available already.

Meghan Trainor has recently announced the news about her pregnancy. Unfortunately, the singer was also diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She is calm, though, because it is manageable and the baby's healthy. Meghan seems to be very happy with the marriage with her husband, actor Daryl Christopher Sabara, who played Juni Cortez in the «Spy Kids» film series. In addition to singing, Meghan Trainor is also known for a few roles. She has also replaced Jennifer Hudson as a judge on «The Voice». Lately, she has been cooperating with JoJo Siwa a lot. Here is one of the most magnificent results of their common work.

In her fresh post on Instagram, Meghan Trainor has informed that she and JoJo have created a marvelous music video to song «I Believe In Santa». JoJo Siwa looks incredibly pretty wearing a bright Christmas costume! Some of Trainor's followers say that JoJo is little Meghan. People love the music video saying that it is beautiful and gorgeous!

The full version of Meghan Trainor and JoJo Siwa's video «I Believe In Santa» can be seen on YouTube. In less than a day, it has got almost 200,000 views. JoJo Siwa has really done great job on this song! Enjoy it right now!