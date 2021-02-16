© Instagram / Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor became a mother
Meghan Trainor became a mother for the first time. She and her husband - actor Daryl Sabara - had a son, as the 27-year-old singer reported on social networks on February 14, 2021, posting a photo of the newborn.
«This sweet boy was supposed to be born on Valentine's Day, but we met on February 8,» Megan wrote. - Welcome to this world, Riley!
Trainor and Sabara got married in December 2018, and the singer announced her pregnancy in October 2020.
