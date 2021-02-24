© Instagram / Meghan Trainor





Last Valentine's Day, February 14, singer Meghan Trainor gave birth to her first child to her husband, 28-year-old actor Daryl Sabar. Fans are familiar with the actor's role as Junie Cortez in the films of the Spy Kids franchise. Now the couple is getting used to the life of young parents: the son, whom they named Riley, was supposed to be born on February 8, but was «delayed» a little.

Megan did not hide the baby and immediately after discharge published his first picture on social networks. In the caption to the post, she thanked her husband for «the best gift for Valentine's Day.» A similar entry in his own account was left by Sabara himself.

Their fellow actors also joined the congratulations to subscribers Meghan and Daryl in the comments. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown said she was confident the couple would be great parents and teach her son everything «about Spy Kids and music.»

I can't wait to someday dress him up in a Spy Kids costume for Halloween, «Traynor replied.

The singer first met the actor in 2014 at a house party in Los Angeles, even before her songs became popular hits. In 2016, Daryl and Meghan were once again «brought together» by actress Chloe Grace Moretz. After a year of dating, the actor proposed to his beloved, and in 2018 they got married.