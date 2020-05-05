© Instagram / Megyn Kelly





Megyn Kelly has become the character of a popular movie! You need to watch it!





Megyn Kelly hosted America Live during her time at Fox News. On one of her shows, Megyn Kelly made a dispute by mentioning that cannabidiol (CBD) can be used for the treatment of many ailments. However, even Dr. Oz discussed the benefits of CBD. In July 2016, Kelly declared she was one of the victims of sexual harassment by Fox News CEO Roger Isles. The man had to leave the channel; however, his defense denied the accusations.

That event caused great resonance, so that even a script for a new film was written by Charles Randolph. The movie «Bombshell» portrays Carlson's career at Fox News. The role of Megyn Kelly in the drama film is portrayed by Charlize Theron. Journalist Gretchen Carlson is played by Nicole Kidman. It saw the world on December 13, 2019. Margot Robbie plays Kayla Pospisil Carlson and John Lithgow performs the role of Roger Ailes.

The movie follows events at Fox News with much accuracy and depicts how Ailes resigns from the company. In the picture shared by the fans of the movie «Bombshell» you can see three major actresses starring in it - Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Despite an uneasy destiny, journalist Megyn Kelly can boast the net worth of $45 million dollars. She got married with Douglas Brunt in 2008 and feels quite happy with her husband.