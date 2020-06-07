© Instagram / Megyn Kelly





Megyn Kelly is worried about business owners who suffer from looters in the USA





Megyn Kelly expressed her concerns about business owners who had to keep their businesses closed during the pandemic and now need to close them because of high risk of vandalism.

News reporter Megyn Kelly and journalist Gretchen Carlson have become the basic characters of the drama movie «Bombshell». Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News host, is portrayed by Nicole Kidman in the film, while Charlize Theron transformed into news reporter Megyn Kelly. The movie tells the story about Gretchen Carlson who sued CEO Roger Ailes for being sexually harassed.

Megyn Kelly has shared her thoughts about what is going on in the country. Most of all, she seems to be worried about the owners of small businesses. The woman writes, «The protests have exposed the absurdity of the continued lockdowns. It's either a public-health emergency and crowds must be stopped or it's not. It cannot be both.» Do you agree with Megyn Kelly?

In the following video, Gretchen Carlson talks about her relationship with Megyn Kelly and her feelings after being sexually harassed.