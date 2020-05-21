© Instagram / Melania Trump





Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump stunned everyone in a dust rose outfit





The 50-year-old First Lady of the US who had two not less famous step-daughters Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump added an unusual business suit to her wardrobe.

The White House held a briefing with state governors, which was attended by the US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania. The briefing was dedicated to the well-being of American children.

The First Lady of the United States chose a business outfit for the event. She was wearing a dusty rose-colored trouser suit and a light top. Melania completed her look with traditional styling with curls and smoky eyes makeup.

On her Instagram page, Trump posted a photo from the event. The first lady spoke about the mental health of children, as well as the fight against opioid addiction.

Not so long ago, the presidential couple hosted a reception at the White House's Rose Garden to which police, nurses, scout girls and small business owners were invited. Melania was in a white copper dress with a color print, which she completed with orange python high-heeled shoes. The dress perfectly emphasized the slim figure of the president's wife.

But the most important fact was that Trump neglected protective masks and gloves, unlike the guests of the event. Would you do the same?