Melania Trump impresses Americans with her deeds





First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, looks very attractive at the age of fifty. She used to be a model in the past and it's no surprise taking into account her height. Not long ago, her whole family, including Donald Trump and their son Barron Trump have recovered from COVID-19. Fortunately, Barron didn't show any symptoms at all. It seems Melania is having some difficulties in her relationship with Ivanka, Donald's daughter from the first marriage. Journalists have captured her glance at Ivanka at RNC.

Melania Trump expresses her gratitude to the Drug Free Cecil Coalition in MD this week. She highlights their work throughout the era of COVID-19 as they added an at-home drug disposal kit to bags of food. The packagees were delivered to more than 400 families in need. That's great accomplishment! Melania's followers on Instagram thank her for all that she does and call her «the best First Lady ever».

Melania Trump is inspired to see youth across the USA living drug-free and feeling proud to share their experience with others. This message is important to share during Substance Use Prevention Month.