© Instagram / Melania Trump





Melania Trump joins Be Best initiative and gives loud promises





Melania Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, was inspired by compassion for children and decided to join Be Best initiative. She informs about it on her official Instagram page.

Melania Trump, the wife of the 45th U.S. President, does not feel like inviting the next First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, to a «tea and tour» ceremony. It's no surprise – their husbands had a serious fight for the post of the President. Joe Biden has officially become US president; thus Donald Trump and his wife have to leave The White House soon. The same has to be done by Ivanka Trump, the Advisor to the former President.

© Instagram / Melania Trump





Melania Trump informs on her official Instagram page that she has joined the Be Best initiative. She is sure we must continue to give a voice to the Nation's children and the problems they have faced in their lives. Melania Trump writes in her post that «it's the values and spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best. She promises to carry those values in the future. Melania has lots of fans who thank her for everything! They say she should be on the cover of every magazine.

Melania Trump sent her condolences and said she felt disappointed and disheartened with Capitol riots. She called for calmness and condemned the violence that took place in the country.