Book about Melania Trump's feud with Ivanka





The enmity between the daughter of former US President Ivanka and First Lady Melania Trump began in the first weeks of both of them in the White House. Ivanka herself will write a book about this in the near future.

According to the Daily Star, citing sources, 39-year-old Ivanka Trump kept «extensive» records of her stay in the White House and would like to «openly confront her critics.»

It is believed that one of the critics is Melania, who was not the most popular first lady. She was rumored to be in conflict with her stepdaughter.

The Daily Star recalls that back in December 2020, a former White House employee said that Melania had named the president's daughter and her husband Jared snakes.

Melania's ex-best friend said that the origins of their hatred were in the early days of Trump's presidency, when the first lady was still living in New York. Ivanka allegedly when examining the East Wing of the White House, where the personal apartments of all the first ladies are located, proposed to rename them to the family office instead of the first lady's office.

