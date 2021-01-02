© Instagram / Melanie Griffith





Melanie Griffith is tired of 2020. The way she reacts to it is shocking!





Melanie Griffith has impressed her followers on Instagram with her special video for the New Year. Check out her attitude to 2020.

Melanie Griffith, the daughter of 90-year old model and actress, Tippi Hedren, has been officially married four times. Her first husband was Don Johnson but since both guys were too young their marriage lasted for six months only (1976). After the divorce, Griffith started dating Ryan O'Neal and only in 1981, she got married with actor Steven Bauer. After eight years of marriage and giving birth to the son, the actress probably realized she still loved Don Johnson and married him for the second time in 1989. The same year, their daughter Dakota Johnson was born. Seven years later, Melanie Griffith fell in love with incredible Antonio Banderas with whom she lived until 2015. According to Banderas, he still considers Melanie his family.

© Instagram / Melanie Griffith





These days, Melanie Griffith has shared a cool short video on her Instagram page. It says, «Fuck off 2020». The star's fans couldn't agree more. They wish her a happy new year too. Everyone wants 2021 to be better. Let's hope it will.

Melanie Griffith was caught by paparazzi while walking through her neighborhood. The actress displays her fit figure at the age of 63. She's wearing black athletic outfit and looks very young. Melanie ages like a fine wine!