Metallica took part in the live performance. Watch the video!





Metallica performed in the «Alice In Chains» yesterday. Check out their concert right now!

Metallica has become probably the most famous metal music band of the previous century. Within 39 years of their career, the group has released ten studio albums and numerous memorable songs such as «One». Young people from all over the world learn to play the guitar with Metallica's song «Nothing Else Matters» tablature. The official music video to their song «Whiskey in the Jar» has got over 100 mln. views on YouTube. However, music isn't the only business of Metallica members. They have been selling their brand T-shirts and shirts.

In their last post on Metallica's official Instagram page, they have reported that Museum of Pop Culture Founders Award held a tribute live performance «Alice In Chains» yesterday. Metallica guys were honored to be involved in the concert too. Those who watched it say the show was just marvelous!

According to Metallica official Twitter page, a new collection of their brand clothes and accessories have recently hit the store! Look for your item on http://metallica.com/store!