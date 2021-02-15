© Instagram / Metallica





Metallica leads vinyl sales





Last week, Metallica took the top five spots on Billboard's weekly vinyl record sales chart.

Metallica is a regular on the Billboard Charts. For example, The Black Album was in the Billboard Top 200 for 500 consecutive weeks.

The work of this group is especially popular with vinyl lovers. But such an impressive result was influenced by other facts that coincided in time.

Interest in the band's creativity was spurred on by Metallica's February 7 performance at The Late Show with American television star Stephen Colbert after the US National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl.

In addition, a series of classic albums by the group was recently released in a limited edition on color vinyl, intended for sale only in one of the largest US retailers Walmart.

The share of the implementation of this series in the overall result is not given, but it can be assumed that it is very significant.