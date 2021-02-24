© Instagram / Metallica





Twitch mutes its own stream during Metallica's live show!!!





Viewers of the official game channel Twitch Gaming were unable to fully watch the live concert of the metal band Metallica from BlizzConline. Almost immediately after the start of the performance, the representatives of the platform turned off the sound on the stream, and then replaced it with an eight-bit song. The journalist Rod Slasher of Breslau drew attention to this.

On Twitter, Breslau criticized the DMCA (copyright law), which forced other BlizzConline streamers to mute during Metallica's performances.

«Current Status of Twitch: Official Twitch Gaming Channel muted Metallica's live performance, turning on 8-bit music to avoid DMCA. Nice job, music industry, you bunch of ghouls.

Better yet, watch the hundreds of BlizzConline Twitch streamers desperately hitting the mute button so they don't get banned in two seconds by St. Anger. Indeed, the DMCA is a great system for all parties who interact with it. «

During Metallica's BlizzConline gig, the audio was muted only on third-party streams. On Blizzard's Official Broadcast, the Live Concert went off without incident.

BlizzConline started on the night of February 20th. As part of the event, Blizzard introduced a new class in Diablo IV, announced a remaster of Diablo II, and talked about new additions for the classic and current versions of World of Warcraft. In addition, the developers shared details about Overwatch 2.