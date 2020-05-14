© Instagram / Mia Farrow





Mia Farrow boasted of her son's appearance on the front page of a popular journal





Mia Farrow has recently shared a photo on Instagram of the front page of the «Wall St Journal» on which her son can be seen. She is a proud mother of her child.

Mia Farrow was married to Frank Sinatra and André Previn. American director Woody Allen was her partner for many years. As a result, the celebrity gave birth to four children and adopted ten. Three children have died for different reasons, though.

The actress captioned her photo on Instagram like this: «Front page of today's «Wall St Journal» - that's my son, Fletcher Previn!» This is Mia's son from the second marriage. Her readers are sending their congratulations to Mia Farrow.

Mia Farrow has been worried about the ecological situation lately too. According to her latest post on Twitter, Trump administration won't impose any limits on a toxic chemical compound known as perchlorate. It contaminates water and may lead to fetal and infant brain damage. In the star's opinion, the situation requires urgent attention of the government.