© Instagram / Michael B Jordan





Michael B Jordan, the “Black Panther” actor, joins protesters in the streets





Michael B Jordan has shared a black picture on his Instagram page which indicates his bad attitude towards the racism actions that have been done in terms of black people lately.

Michael B Jordan should not be confused with famous basketball player Michael Jordan. Michael Bakari Jordan is an actor known for his role of Erik «Killmonger» in the superhero movie «Black Panther». Later in this month, Warner Bros.'s film «Just Mercy» will see the world. It depicts racial injustice and stars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. Its plot is based on the book by Bryan Stevenson «Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption».

© Instagram / Michael B Jordan





Michael B Jordan has shared a black page on his Instagram, which means he is deeply worried about the situation associated with the black community these days. He certainly supports them and agrees that they will not stop until they get their voices heard. The actor's followers on Instagram share his opinion and thank him for his position.

It has become known that Michael B Jordan has joined a peaceful protest along with some other celebrities including Lil Yatchy, RayJ, and others.