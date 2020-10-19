© Instagram / Michael B Jordan





Michael B Jordan has got a role in new animated series. What a surprise!





Michael B Jordan has announced on his Instagram page what role he is going to perform next. His fans are looking forward to watching the movie.

The son of the famous American basketball player, Michael Jordan, has demonstrated great acting skills. He acted as Erik Killmonger in the 2018 action film «Black Panther» and is currently starring in animated series «Static Shock». It is still unknown whether Michael B Jordan had a romantic relationship with actress Catherine Paiz. What is known, though, is that the couple spent a good time in Miami last year. Annoying paparazzi did not allow the two to enjoy their summer vacation to the fullest. Michael does not seem to have a girlfriend at the moment.

Michael B Jordan's recent post on Instagram features a couple of animated pics with the caption «You don't start none, there won't be none» in one of them. In reality, the star's next role is the one of Virgil, one of favorite superhero characters for many fans of «Static shock». The celebrity's followers can't wait for the film saying that the news made their day.

You can watch the «Static Shock» movie trailer right now on YouTube. They say, actor Caleb McLaughlin would perfectly act as Static; however, he wasn't chosen for this role.