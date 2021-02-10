© Instagram / Michael B Jordan





Michael B Jordan became a sexy voice assistant





Creed star Michael B Jordan starred in an Amazon commercial for the upcoming Super Bowl on February 7, 2021.

The actor played the role of the «humanized» voice assistant of Alexa.

© Instagram / Michael B Jordan





In the story, a dark-skinned woman at a business meeting with colleagues discusses Alexa's «home» - a rounded column - and says that it is difficult for her to imagine a more ideal embodiment of a voice assistant, when she suddenly sees a bus with a portrait of Jordan passing by outside the window and plunges headlong into dreams.

The heroine imagines how the actor helps her in cooking, takes off her T-shirt in front of her friends and lies with her in the bathroom.