Michael B Jordan Gives His Girlfriend Hermès Valentine's Day





Michael B Jordan gave his girlfriend Laurie Harvey shares of Hermès for the first Valentine's Day together, according to People.

The couple also had a romantic dinner at the aquarium that Michael B Jordan rented in full. On it, the actor presented his girlfriend with a certified form, which says that the girl is the owner of Hermès shares. Harvey wrote that this is the best gift ever.

The couple's night ended in a hotel room strewn with huge bouquets of flowers, candles, and red rose petals scattered around the bed and in a bubble bath.

The couple went public with their relationship last month, posting photos of the Black Panther star kissing a model on the cheek.

