© Instagram / Michael B Jordan





Michael B Jordan is tipped to be Superman





They say that a black actor will play in the restart of the superhero franchise.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. and DC are set to reboot the Superman franchise. So far, nothing is known about the plot of the new film about the popular superhero, but Ta-Nehisi Coates will deal with the script, and JJ Abrams, who worked on the series Lovecraft Country, will be the producer of the project.

The Hollywood Reporter, citing its sources, claims that a black actor could play the lead role for the first time.

One of the main contenders, according to them, is Michael B Jordan, who has long dreamed of playing this character. Previously, the image of a black Superman appeared only in comics.