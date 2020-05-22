© Instagram / Michael Douglas





Michael Douglas wished a happy birthday to Andre the Giant. He would be 74 now!





Michael Douglas was a good friend of Andre the Giant's, so he gladly wished him a happy birthday on his Instagram page.

Michael Douglas has starred in a great number of films of various genres and played different types of roles. Even though the 1984 romantic comedy-adventure movie «Romancing the Stone» did not bring any awards to the actor, it acquainted him to actress Kathleen Turner who became his friend and co-star in the 1985 sequel «The Jewel of the Nile». However, they have never had any love affairs. At present, Douglas is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones and has two children with her.

Michael Douglas has recently shared a cute photo on his Instagram page depicting him with his old friend Andre the Giant. The actor was in close friendship with the famous wrestler, which can be seen from their crossed fingers. On May 19, Andre the Giant would turn 74 but he died in 1993 because of heart failure. In his caption, Douglas wrote: «Andre will forever be remembered as a true champion inside and outside the ring».

Michael Douglas is happy to be quarantining together with his wife, Catherine, their son and daughter. They entertain each other as they can. Catherine even explained TikTok to her husband!