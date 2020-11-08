Michael Douglas is being starred in the final season of “The Kominsky Method”

© Instagram / Michael Douglas





Michael Douglas has informed his followers on his official Instagram page that he's working on the final season of the comedy drama series «The Kominsky Method». His fans are outraged but why?

Michael Douglas can boast a rich acting career in which the majority of his roles have entered the history of cinematography. The actor co-starred Sharon Stone in 1992 thriller «Basic Instinct». Douglas played an unemployed engineer in the 1993 action crime film «Falling Down». The actor even performed the role of the president in the 1995 romantic drama «The American President». Michael acted as Hank Pym in the film series «Ant-Man» in 2015. His marriage with actress Catherine Zeta-Jones resulted in two children: a son and a daughter. The couple is still together despite 25-year age difference and Douglas' disease. His father, well-known producer Kirk Douglas, died less than a year ago at the age of 103.

On his last post on Instagram, Michael Douglas has announced that he is back to work on the final season of «The Kominsky Method». In the photo, the actor is discussing his next scene with show creator Chuck Lorre. The actor is wearing a mask, since he puts safety first. Many of his followers love this show a lot, which is why the final season makes them sad. They are looking forward to watching the new season!

The actor does not only star in films and series. Last month, Michael Douglas starred in the political ad calling Americans to say «yes» on question two for Ranked Choice Voting.