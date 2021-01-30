Michael Jackson topped the charts with an unusual song
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-01-30 16:54:08
On January 23, 1988, the song by Michael Jackson took first place on the American chart - The Way You Make Me Feel from the Bad album. It became one of the best. She combined the image of Jackson as a romantic lover (as in I Just Can't Stop Loving You) and a street bully who is able to flirt and be the first to approach a girl (as in Bad).
In total, Jackson wrote over 60 songs for Bad. I wanted to split them into three albums. However, producer Quincy Jones convinced Jackson to put the best on one disc.
Jackson recorded The Way You Make Me Feel in response to his mother's request to write a song with a rhythm pattern. So shuffle became one of the main features of the composition. It became so popular that Michael performed it at all concerts of all world tours. I always sang the first verse and chorus in slow motion - in this version blues harmonies were more pronounced.