Michael Jackson's house sold for $ 22 million





Renowned billionaire Ron Burkle will now boast an amazing ranch that once belonged to pop icon Michael Jackson.

The famous Neverland Ranch in Southern California got a new owner. The former property of Michael Jackson was acquired by billionaire Ron Burkle.

The deal is worth only $ 22 million, although the ranch was worth $ 100 million. The new owner can enjoy incredible savings and a fantastic home.

The estate was built in 1982 and was designed by Robert Altervers. In 1987, Michael Jackson bought it for $ 19.5 million and lived there for over 15 years.

Jackson once owned about 22 structures, including a zoo with exotic animals, attractions in amusement parks and landscaping, where the word «Neverland» was spelled out.

The main Norman house has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The master suite on the second floor has a private attic and two master bathrooms. The grounds include a 4-acre lake with a waterfall, mountain views, barbecue area, pool, pool house, tennis court and basketball court.

There are also several additional buildings on site: three separate guest houses, a 5,500-square-foot cinema with a stage, several storage rooms, and an animal shelter.

At first they wanted to get $ 100 million for the ranch, but the Jackson scandals drove the price down.