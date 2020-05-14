Why is everyone discussing “Becoming” about Michelle Obama ?
© Instagram / Michelle Obama

Why is everyone discussing “Becoming” about Michelle Obama ?


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-14 22:49:44

As we know, everyone could watch a Netflix movie about Michelle Obama, which the American journalists described in admirable epithets as «Becoming» is based on Michelle Obama's memoir of the same name, which was published in 2018 and became a bestseller: the books were sold with 10 million copies, and the tour dedicated to the book went as if Barack Obama's wife is a pop star.

The movie followed Michelle on an international tour in 2018, and was filled with several important revelations from Obama. It was filmed by the company that was founded by Michelle and Barack Obama after they had left the White House. Therefore, the camera's access to the heroine's personal life is unprecedented. In the movie, the former first lady told frankly about her marriage, her ambitions and visits to a family psychologist. But now she seems to be happy with her present life and happily reads stories for kids!

The movie included scenes from an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Michelle talked about how she cried for hours after a farewell ceremony in Washington.

By the way, in the series, Michelle Obama told not only about her career, but also about her personal life and how she met her future husband. We are sure these are the most romantic moments in the movie which attracted other viewers!

Have you watched the series? Let your friends know about this!

  TOP

Jason Momoa shows behind the scenes of his new movie “Slaver Fight”. Watch the video! Jason Momoa shows behind the scenes of his new movie “Slaver Fight”. Watch the video!
Jeremy Lin, the NBA basketball player, supports “Mobilize Love” to fight COVID-19 Jeremy Lin, the NBA basketball player, supports “Mobilize Love” to fight COVID-19
Mia Farrow boasted of her son's appearance on the front page of a popular journal Mia Farrow boasted of her son's appearance on the front page of a popular journal
Bhad Bhabie showed her plaques she is proud of. She's too far behind Billie Eilish! Bhad Bhabie showed her plaques she is proud of. She's too far behind Billie Eilish!
26-year-old Keke Palmer showed how to wear white: you'd never guess 26-year-old Keke Palmer showed how to wear white: you'd never guess
Skai Jackson, the “Jessie” star, organized a singing contest live Skai Jackson, the “Jessie” star, organized a singing contest live
Willow Smith, Will Smith's daughter, has released a new music album! Listen to it! Willow Smith, Will Smith's daughter, has released a new music album! Listen to it!
Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place” star, appeared in the image of Cleopatra. Check out the photo! Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place” star, appeared in the image of Cleopatra. Check out the photo!
Like mother, like daughter? Paris Jackson added a unique tattoo – find out where exactly! Like mother, like daughter? Paris Jackson added a unique tattoo – find out where exactly!
Nina Dobrev, «The Vampire Diaries» star, showed how she relaxes in quarantine Nina Dobrev, «The Vampire Diaries» star, showed how she relaxes in quarantine
The author of “Harry Potter” JK Rowling had a talk with baking tins! The author of “Harry Potter” JK Rowling had a talk with baking tins!