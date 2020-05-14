© Instagram / Michelle Obama





Why is everyone discussing “Becoming” about Michelle Obama ?





As we know, everyone could watch a Netflix movie about Michelle Obama, which the American journalists described in admirable epithets as «Becoming» is based on Michelle Obama's memoir of the same name, which was published in 2018 and became a bestseller: the books were sold with 10 million copies, and the tour dedicated to the book went as if Barack Obama's wife is a pop star.

The movie followed Michelle on an international tour in 2018, and was filled with several important revelations from Obama. It was filmed by the company that was founded by Michelle and Barack Obama after they had left the White House. Therefore, the camera's access to the heroine's personal life is unprecedented. In the movie, the former first lady told frankly about her marriage, her ambitions and visits to a family psychologist. But now she seems to be happy with her present life and happily reads stories for kids!

The movie included scenes from an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Michelle talked about how she cried for hours after a farewell ceremony in Washington.

By the way, in the series, Michelle Obama told not only about her career, but also about her personal life and how she met her future husband. We are sure these are the most romantic moments in the movie which attracted other viewers!

