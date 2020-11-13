© Instagram / Michelle Obama





Michelle Obama has thanked veterans and military families in the USA





Michelle Obama, the wife of the 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama, expressed her gratitude to military people in the country. Learn the details right now!

Michelle Obama is known for her book «Becoming» that was published in 2018. it describes the celebrity's roots and her personal experience in the White House, has well as health campaign. Today this book can be bought for some $12. Despite certain rumors, Michelle isn't a transgender woman. She's got two daughters with Barack – Sasha and Malia Ann Obama. Michelle Obama has been a close friend to the 43rd U.S. President, George W. Bush. However, she failed to build a good relationship with the Trumps. Melania Trump used to plagiarize the Michelle's speeches.

On her official Instagram page, Michelle Obama thanked military service members for what they have doe for the USA. While working on Joining Forces, Michelle has traveled across the country and visited veterans, troops and military families. She saw the warriors' devotion and courage and was inspired by their spouses and children. This Veterans Day is special for the nation!

Michelle Obama congratulated the 45th President of the USA, Joe Biden. She thanked people for voting in this important election. Earlier, on her Instagram page, she wrote that «we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we've been through — let's remember that this is just a beginning».