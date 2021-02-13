Michelle Obama launches author's children's show on Netflix
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-02-13 16:05:37
The program will tell about the culture and cuisines of different countries.
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama is launching a new show for kids on Netflix called Waffles + Mochi, which will explore the culture and cuisines of different countries.
«I have great news for you ... Let me introduce two of my new friends. Their names are Waffle and Mochi. And on March 16th we will launch a new children's show Waffle + Mochi. It will be a program about good food: about its opening, cooking, and of course about how to eat this food.
Two friends will take us on a trip around the world to discover new products and try new recipes. Children will like everything, but I am sure that adults will smile too. And they will also learn something new for their kitchen «, - wrote Michelle Obama.
«I just wish there was such a program when my daughters were growing up. I also know that this is a difficult time for many families, and I hope this program will bring some joy and light to homes around the world,» wrote Michelle Obama , adding that the show will be an extension of her work in keeping children healthy as first lady.