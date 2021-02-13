© Instagram / Michelle Obama





Michelle Obama launches author's children's show on Netflix





The program will tell about the culture and cuisines of different countries.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama is launching a new show for kids on Netflix called Waffles + Mochi, which will explore the culture and cuisines of different countries.

© Instagram / Michelle Obama





«I have great news for you ... Let me introduce two of my new friends. Their names are Waffle and Mochi. And on March 16th we will launch a new children's show Waffle + Mochi. It will be a program about good food: about its opening, cooking, and of course about how to eat this food.

Two friends will take us on a trip around the world to discover new products and try new recipes. Children will like everything, but I am sure that adults will smile too. And they will also learn something new for their kitchen «, - wrote Michelle Obama.

«I just wish there was such a program when my daughters were growing up. I also know that this is a difficult time for many families, and I hope this program will bring some joy and light to homes around the world,» wrote Michelle Obama , adding that the show will be an extension of her work in keeping children healthy as first lady.