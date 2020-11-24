© Instagram / Michelle Williams





Michelle Williams's new book about fighting depression is available for ordering!





Michelle Williams has announced on her Instagram page that her book titled «Checking In» can be preordered on Amazon. The author has encouraged everyone who suffers from depression to do so.

Michelle Williams is not only a famous actress who is known for her role of Jen Lindley in the 1998 drama series «Dawson's Creek». Michelle Williams co-starred Katie Holmes who portrayed Joey Potter, as well as Joshua Jackson acting as Pacey Witter. The actress also starred in the 2017 musical drama «The Greatest Showman». Michelle Williams dated Australian actor Heath Ledger and even gave birth to their common child. Michelle Williams is also a great author!

Williams has informed on her Instagram page that her book about fighting depression «Checking In» will come out May 25, 2021! Michelle was happy to find out that it was #1 in books about depression. It means that the book has been preordered by a great number of people. The author encourages those who haven't ordered it yet to do so! Some people have already ordered their copies and are looking forward to reading the book!

Michelle Williams is kind person and feels blesses that she can have a positive impact on other people and their lives. She encourages everyone to keep being themselves and being kind to others. Good seeds will definitely come back to you!