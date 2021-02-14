© Instagram / Michelle Williams





Michelle Williams to star in a biopic about actress Peggy Lee





Michelle Williams has a starring role in a new biographical project called Fever. The film will tell about the life and career of jazz artist and actress Peggy Lee. It is assumed that the director may be Todd Haynes, known for the film «Carol» and the TV series «Mildred Pierce».

Written by Nora Efron (When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle), who passed away in 2012. After that, the project was on pause for a long time, but now it has been launched again.

Then it was assumed that the main role will be played by Reese Witherspoon, but now she will only be engaged in producing. Singer Billie Eilish will also be one of the producers.

Peggy Lee's peak of fame came in the 1940s, when she began to play jazz. In the 1950s, Lee began acting in films and received an Oscar nomination for the film «Pete Kelly Blues».

In addition, she has written several songs for the cartoon «Lady and the Tramp», and has also been nominated for a Grammy 12 times and recorded dozens of albums. The actress and singer passed away in 2002 at the age of 81.