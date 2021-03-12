© Instagram / Michelle Williams





Michelle Williams will reimagine Steven Spielberg's mom





Steven Spielberg will direct the film based on the story of his childhood in Arizona. According to Deadline insiders, Michelle Williams is negotiating a central role in the film - her image will be inspired by the mother of the future director, but at the same time the heroine will be «independent and original.»

Spielberg himself will take part in writing the script along with Tony Kushner, who has already collaborated with the director in the past. Filming will start in the summer of 2021, with a premiere scheduled for 2022.

Spielberg will personally look for applicants for the remaining roles, including children - one of the young actors will play little Stephen.

Spielberg has repeatedly said that his childhood in Arizona served as inspiration for many of his cinematic stories and characters. Now viewers will be able to learn more about the director's growing up.