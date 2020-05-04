 News > Mila Kunis


Mila Kunis, ex-girlfriend of Macaulay Culkin, relieves stress with Jim Beam
© Instagram / Mila Kunis

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-04 18:57:30

Mila Kunis has been married only once and before her marriage she was in an eight-year relationship with Home Alone» star, Macaulay Culkin. The couple split but remained good friends. In April 2012, the actress from Ukraine started dating her «That '70s Show» co-star Ashton Kutcher. They married in 2015 and have given birth to a daughter and a son. Kutcher had been married to legendary Demi Moore for eight years before meeting Kunis.

Mila Kunis has voiced Meg in the 1999 comedy series «Family Guy» for 17 seasons since season 2. The star in in great friendly relationship with Laura Prepon, her ex-co-star in «That '70s Show». Laura even gives some parenting pieces of advice to Kunis; however, this doesn't seem to be working well enough. There have been rumors that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are divorcing.

These days, the fans of Mila Kunis have shared a photo showing Mila drinking Jim Beam in the company of some man. There is no face of the latter, though. It seems Mila is trying to either relieve stress or to celebrate something special.

Mila Kunis' kids, five-year old Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and three-year old Dimitri Portwood Kutcher are too little to face the divorce of their parents. They need the care of both.

