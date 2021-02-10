© Instagram / Mila Kunis





Husband caught Mila Kunis of cheating: "You cheated on me with this series"





The series «Bridgertons» has found millions of fans around the world, and Mila Kunis is one of them. During a recent interview, Ashton Kutcher admitted that his wife was so keen on watching a love drama that he almost accused her of cheating. And the thing is that in some episodes there are indecently many scenes from the 18+ category.

«So I'm on episode 5, and you all know what's going on there,» Kunis said on the TODAY with Hoda and Jenna show. - [Ashton] sleeps like a dead man, wakes up in the midst of Episode 5, and maybe I'm telling too much, but he's literally saying, «Are you watching a porn movie?» He was so embarrassed. «

Kutcher told his version of events: «She watched it in the middle of the night, and I did not know what was happening. I thought, «Is there anyone else in bed?» It was terrible! You cheated on me with this show. «

Recall that Mila and Ashton have been married for over five years and have two heirs - 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri.