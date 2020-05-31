© Instagram / Miley Cyrus





Miley Cyrus, “Hannah Montana” star, demands “Justice for George Floyd”. She knows what to do!





The actress has shared her opinion on Instagram about the situation that happened to George Floyd these days. She certainly supports him and asks all of her followers not to stay still.

Miley Cyrus became the star of comedy series «Hannah Montana» at the age of 12, which brought her tremendous success. In 2018, she got married to actor Liam Hemsworth; however, in less than two years they split. In reality, the couple agreed to divorce mutually and currently Liam and Miley are in a quite good relationship.

© Instagram / Miley Cyrus





Miley Cyrus confesses in her fresh Instagram post that she feels «angry, outraged and heartbroken about the injustice in our country». In reality, racism has been going on for many generations and centuries in the USA. She says that each one of her fans has a voice and she is asking them to use it right now.

Miley Cyrus encourages her followers on Instagram and Twitter to «call the Minnesota Governor at 651-201-3400 and Attorney General to demand «Justice for George Floyd». The actress is sure that it is wrong to stand by. We need to do our part to bring true justice into our country.